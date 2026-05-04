35,000-Case Backlog Welcomes Rekha Yadav As New Women Panel Chief | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Disposing of about 35,000 cases pending before Madhya Pradesh State Commission for Women will be the top priority of Rekha Yadav, the new chairperson of the Commission.

Yadav, a former MLA, who took charge as chairperson on Monday, told Free Press that she would sit with the sole member of the Commission and officials to plan a strategy for clearing cases pending for six years.

The Commission has been non-functional since January 2019, after term of the then chairperson Lata Wankhede ended. Another former MLA Sadhna Sthapak who has been appointed as a member of Commission also took charge on Monday.

The Madhya Pradesh Rajya Mahila Aayog Adhiniyam, 1995, provides that the Commission will have a chairperson and six other members. At least two members and the chairperson are required to complete the quorum for holding hearings.

When asked whether the constitution of the Commission can be considered complete with only the chairperson and one member appointed, Yadav said other members would be appointed in due course. It is something that the government has to do, she said.