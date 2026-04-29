₹3.5 Crore Forensic Software Lies Idle As MP Police Lack Computers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Software worth Rs 3.50 crore purchased by Police Headquarters for the cyber forensic laboratory training wing to deal with cyber crime is lying unused as there are no computers to run it.

Five components were purchased for training purposes for Police Training School Tighra in Gwalior, Police Training College in Indore and Madhya Pradesh Police Academy in Bhopal.

The five components, Mobile Forensic Tool Academic, Computer Forensic Software Academic, DVR Data Extraction Tool, Forensic Image with write blocker and High Eend Workstation, were purchased for Rs 3.50 crore. These carry a licence of three years after which the Police Headquarters will have to renew them or purchase upgraded software as per requirement.

The supplier company installed the software on a few computers at Madhya Pradesh Police Academy and Police Training School Tighra. However, at PTC Indore, the vendor said there were no computers available to install the software.

Clock starts ticking

The software has been installed on some computers and the licence period has already begun. The vendor was required to conduct master training for trainers, who would then impart training to other candidates in the institutions. A month has passed and classes have not started even as government funds remain unutilised.

High-end computers needed

To run the software, systems require specifications such as Windows 10 or 11 and 32GB or 64GB RAM. The department currently does not have computers with these specifications. At least 93 computers, 30+1 systems in each of the three institutions, are required to run the software for training.

Experts say procuring these computers may cost an additional sum of Rs 45 lakh, increasing the financial burden on the police department. The tender process may take around six months, subject to clearance from the finance department. Meanwhile, the vendor s licence period may lapse without utilisation.

When the proposal was prepared, an expert from the cyber wing was consulted but did not assess the requirements for the software or the available resources. As a result, the software has been supplied but remains unused.

Raja Babu Singh, Additional Director General of Police said, "We have requested Director General of Police to provide 93 high-end computers and workstations to run the software as soon as possible."