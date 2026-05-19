₹330 Crore Micro Development Scheme For Naxal-Affected Area, Says Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Micro Development Scheme, costing Rs330 crore, has been planned for Naxal-affected villages. The issue was discussed in the Central Zonal Council (CZC) meeting held in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, according to officials. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister shared information regarding the progress of Madhya Pradesh in sectors such as cooperatives, cyber security, education, urban development, health, women and child welfare, digital infrastructure development, and milk production.

He stated that the state has successfully eradicated the Naxal problem before the timeline stipulated by the Central Government. This success was achieved through special efforts undertaken in the districts of the state affected by Naxalism.

Numerous wanted Naxalites surrendered while many other Naxal elements were neutralised. Necessary incentives were also provided to the soldiers and security forces. Consequently, public trust in the government has deepened.

During the meeting, the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of Naxal-free India was applauded. Meanwhile, new targets have been set for the development of the regions within the state that were previously affected by Naxalism. Under various schemes, roads, bridges, mobile towers, and new security infrastructure will be established.