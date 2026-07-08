32-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit By Train While Crossing Tracks; Police Suspect Mobile Phone Distraction |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man was allegedly struck by a train on Tuesday while crossing the railway tracks and died on the spot in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he was looking at his mobile phone screen while crossing the tracks.

The incident occurred near Barkhedi under the jurisdiction of the Aishbagh police station area in Bhopal.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Manish Prajapati, 32, a resident of the Neemwali Sadak area in Jahangirabad. He worked for a private company.

On Tuesday night, around 11.30 pm, he left his home for a walk after dinner. He was on his way to visit a friend living in Aishbagh on foot.

Manish Prajapati was hit by a train while crossing the railway line near Barkhedi. The impact was so severe that he died instantly.

Read Also Milk Trader Stabbed And Robbed Of Cash After Giving Lift To Stranger In Bhopal

Upon receiving the information, the Aishbagh police arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The body was handed over to the family on Wednesday afternoon following the post-mortem.

The police state that all aspects of the incident are being investigated. Preliminary findings suggest it was an accident that occurred while crossing the railway tracks.

Police suspect he was looking at his mobile phone while crossing. He was heading to meet a friend.

A case has been registered, and the incident is under investigation.

A similar incident occurred in 2024 in Bhopal wherein a 20-year-old student died after a train hit him when he was sitting on a railway track with his headphones while being engrossed with his mobile phone, police said. The collision occurred when the victim, Manraj Tomar, a BBA student, and his friend were sitting on parallel railway tracks watching something on their mobiles. Tomar had worn his headphones and was scrolling something on his phone, according to police.