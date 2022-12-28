305 people die in road accidents in Gwalior till Nov 2022: Traffic police stats

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 1906 road accidents took place in Gwalior till November 2022, in which 305 people succumbed to their injuries. The worrisome numbers were revealed in the data presented by Gwalior Traffic police to Free Press on Wednesday.

Despite consistent efforts by the Gwalior traffic police to spread awareness regarding the use of helmets, the advisories issued by the cops went for a toss as 42 percent of the road accident deaths occurred due to helmetless riding.

The data further revealed that the number of people who sustained grievous injuries in the said number of accidents stands at 1398. Deaths due to accidents began exponentially rising in the month of March and May 2022. Where March 2022 recorded 34 accidents, the tally stood at 36 for the May month.

The traffic police said that most of the accidents took place at five black spots, which have been identified in the city recently. These include Sikroda trijunction, Jaurasi valley, Simariya tekri, Antari Kalyan square and the road in front of the Anand Trust hospital.

Reckless driving and riding emerged as the second most common reason behind road accident deaths.

Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi said that until and unless the people adhere to traffic-appropriate behaviour, it will be difficult to avert such untoward incidents.