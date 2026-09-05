300-Year-Old Haveli Of Maratha Commander-In-Chief Naroshankar Discovered In MP’s Datia | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state archaeology department has discovered nearly 300-year-old haveli of historical importance in the state.

Located in Unao, a small town in Datia district, about 15 km from the district headquarters, the haveli was the residence of the commander-in-chief of the Maratha Empire.

It was built in 1742-45 by Naroshankar who headed the army of Balaji Baji Rao, the eighth Peshwa of the Maratha Empire.

It was during the reign of Balaji Baji Rao (1740-1761), also known as Nana Saheb, that the Maratha Empire reached its zenith. The Peshwas were the de facto rulers of the Maratha Empire.

As the commander-in-chief of Balaji Baji Rao, Naroshankar brought vast areas of Bundelkhand including Orchha, Jhansi, Danara, Chanderi, Karera, Pachore and Kalpi under Maratha rule. He conquered Jhansi Fort after defeating the Bundelas in 1746.

Naroshankar finds mention in historical texts. But his haveli is the first tangible structure associated with him to have come to light, said Wasim Khan, an archaeologist at state archaeology directorate. The haveli is a grand structure lying neglected.

The state archaeology department proposes to bring it under its protection for conservation and develop it as a tourist attraction. It may also be converted into a heritage hotel. Unao is also the home to an ancient Balaji Sun temple.

In a related development, the department has also chanced upon a 280-year-old letter from Nana Saheb to Naroshankar, detailing the administrative arrangements in the newly acquired territory.

The letter was discovered in the private collection of Itrat Zaidi, a descendent of Mansabdar of Karera Syed Asghar Ali Khan.

The letter, written in Modi script with official seal of Nana Saheb, was discovered under Gyan Bharatam Mission.

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Once a formal proposal is received from Datia district collector, we will bring the haveli of Naroshankar under our protection. We propose to develop it as a tourist attraction.

- Madan Bibhishan Nagargoje, commissioner, archaeology, archives & museums