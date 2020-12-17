300 medical officers trained on Covid-19 immunisation programme organised in Bhopal

Bhopal: As a part of Covid-19 immunisation programme, health department, on Thursday, organised a training session for master trainers through video conferencing on Thursday. Three hundred medical officers of district and block level in the state participated in the training programme.

Dr Santosh Shukla, state immunization officer, said, “ In the workshop for medical officers of district level and block level participated. They will further impart training to others.”

Additional chief secretary (Health) Mohammed Suleman, commissioner health Dr Sanjay Goel, national health mission director Chhavi Bharadwaj addressed the medical officers through video conferencing.

State cold chain officer Vipin Shrivastava informed about the logistics of Covid-19 vaccines. Nitin Kothari, programme officers, spoke on the proper disposal of the used injections and other medical waste.

CMHO, civil surgeon, RMO, DHO, DPM, DCM, APM-Urban, MEIO, Epidemiologists, District M&E officer, VCCM, DVSK, DCCT, principal Nursing college, principal ANMTC and others senior officers attended the meeting at district level.