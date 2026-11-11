30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead With Scratch Marks On Face And Chest; Family Accuses Husband Of Murder In MP’s Gwalior

Gwalior Crime News: Married Woman Found Dead At In-Laws' House; Family Suspects Murder, Husband Questioned |

Madhya Pradesh Crime News: A 30-year-old married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her in-laws' house in Gwalior on Tuesday afternoon. Scratch marks on her face and chest have raised questions about the circumstances of her death. Her maternal family has accused her husband of murder, while police are investigating the case from all possible angles.

The deceased, identified as Rukhsar, was found lying on a bed inside a room at her in-laws' house in the Taraganj area, under the Janakganj police station limits. She married Imran Khan, a resident of Nadon Ka Mohalla near Taraganj Bridge, in 2019. The couple has a four-year-old daughter.

Rukhsar's maternal family received information about her death between 11 am and 12 pm on Tuesday. Her uncle Khalil and other relatives rushed to the house and created a commotion, alleging that Imran had murdered her. Amid the uproar, the husband and other family members left the spot.

Family Alleges Harassment And Murder In Gwalior Woman Death Case

Rukhsar's uncle Khalil made serious allegations against Imran. He claimed that Imran forced her to consume alcohol and pressured her to engage in illicit activities. He also alleged that Imran was involved with another woman and that disputes over the relationship led to her death. These allegations are yet to be verified by the police.

Scratch Marks Found During Forensic Examination

After receiving information, Janakganj police and a forensic team reached the spot. Forensic expert Dr Kok Singh examined the scene and found faint scratch marks on Rukhsar's face and chest, below the neck. Traces of vomit were also found near the body.

The preliminary assessment suggested a possible reaction involving alcohol and medication or another substance. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be established.

Post-Mortem Report Awaited

SHO Praveen Sharma said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination and the husband had been summoned for questioning.

The police are investigating the Gwalior woman death case from all possible angles. The post-mortem report and further investigation will help establish whether Rukhsar died due to a medical reaction or under other circumstances.