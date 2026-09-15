30-Year-Old Electricity Worker Dies Of Electric Shock While Repairing 11 KV Line In MP's Chhatarpur; Family Alleges Negligence | Representational Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old electricity department worker died after getting an electric shock during repair work in the city on Monday night. The deceased, Santosh Anuragi, was a resident of Aman Ganj locality and worked as a maintenance helper in the electricity department. The electric shock accident took place between around 8 pm and 9 pm when Santosh climbed an electric pole to work on an 11 KV power line. He came in contact with a live 33 KV line running above the pole and suffered a fatal electric shock.

Santosh was taken for treatment after the electricity accident, but he could not be saved. His body was sent for post-mortem at the district hospital on Tuesday.

Family Alleges Negligence In Electricity Accident

According to the family, both 11 KV and 33 KV power lines were passing through the pole where Santosh was working. The power supply to the 11 KV line had been switched off for the repair work, but the 33 KV line above it was still live.

Santosh's elder brother alleged that Santosh had gone to work on the pole on the instructions of Ramlal Anuragi. The family claimed that he was sent to work without completely shutting down the electricity supply.

The family has also expressed anger over the alleged electricity department negligence, saying that no senior official or employee from the department visited their home to offer condolences after the incident.

Family Seeks Action And Compensation

The family has demanded strict legal action against those responsible for the electric shock death and proper compensation.

The electricity worker's death has left the family devastated, especially as Santosh had got married just three months ago. His family members are mourning his death and have demanded action over the alleged negligence during the power line repair work.