30% UG Seats In ASU Colleges May Be Cut In MP After NCISM Action | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 10 to 12 out of 43 ASU (Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani) medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh are likely to face punitive action and lose recognition, which could lead to a reduction of up to 30% in undergraduate seats in 2026-27.

Dr Rakesh Pandey, National Spokesperson, AYUSH Medical Association, said, “Out of 43 colleges, around 12 may lose recognition, and 30% of UG seats may be reduced in Madhya Pradesh due to the new punitive rules of NCISM.”

There are 43 ASU colleges in the state, including 39 Ayurveda and four Unani medical colleges.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) has issued a circular in this regard.

According to the policy, institutes lacking the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) or an iris-based attendance system for teaching, non-teaching and hospital staff risk losing recognition.

If a teacher is found to exist only on paper, a fine of Rs25 lakh per faculty member will be imposed, and the individual will be barred for one year.

If such violations continue for three consecutive years, the teacher’s code will be permanently cancelled.

For every instance of faculty deficiency, sanctioned seats will be reduced by 5%. Negligence in hospital operations could lead to a reduction in seat count by up to 30%.