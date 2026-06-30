30 People Allege They Were Duped Of Lakhs On Promise Of Government Jobs | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 30 people, including outsourced employees of the Janpad Panchayats, have alleged that they paid lakhs of rupees after being promised government jobs in the Revenue and Agriculture departments in Damoh district.

They claim the suspects used forged appointment letters and other official-looking documents to convince them the recruitment was genuine.

One of the complainants, Devendra Ahirwar, alleged that he was duped of Rs 12.47 lakh after being promised a post in the agriculture department.

According to the complaint, the suspects allegedly provided what appeared to be genuine appointment letters, identity cards and other official documents bearing signatures and seals to support their claims.

When no job materialised, Ahirwar approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

In his writ petition, he alleged that forged appointment letters and fake certificates had been issued for the post of supervisor in the directorate of farmer welfare and agriculture development.

Acting on the High Court's directions, Damoh Kotwali police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The suspect has been identified by the complainants as Vivek Rai, a resident of Bhopal.

How the fraud allegedly occurred

The alleged fraud first surfaced when Shailendra Verma, one of the outsourced employees of a Janpad Panchayat, came into contact with the suspect, who promised to secure him a government job in the revenue department.

Shailendra alleged that he belonged to a poor family and was persuaded by the assurance of a permanent government job.

To arrange the money demanded by the suspect, he allegedly borrowed at high interest and even mortgaged his wife's jewellery.

Believing the promise to be genuine, Shailendra informed several of his colleagues that a man named Vivek Rai could arrange government jobs in the revenue and agriculture departments in exchange for money.

Many of them, also from economically weaker backgrounds, allegedly paid large sums hoping to secure stable government employment.

Another victim, Jitendra Verma, alleged that he too was promised a revenue department job and was provided appointment letters and related documents that appeared authentic. Similar allegations have been made by several other complainants.

Harinarayan Ahirwal, one of the complainants, alleged that he and the other victims came into contact with Vivek Rai through Shailendra Verma. "We handed over all the money and documents to Shailendra Verma.

We never had any direct contact with Vivek Rai. For us, Verma is the main accused because he was the one who collected our money and dealt with us, irrespective of whether he himself was also cheated," Ahirwal claimed.

Accused unreachable

Police have registered a case against the prime suspect, Vivek Rai, who remains untraceable.

Repeated attempts by Free Press to contact Rai, on the mobile numbers provided by complainants were unsuccessful, as both phones were switched off.