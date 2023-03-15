30 big industries shut down in state in last 12 years: Madhya Pradesh government tells House

MP Legislative Assembly | FILE PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the last 12 years, as many as 30 big industries have shut their production in the state and around 14,000 people have lost jobs because of the shutdown, the government told the House in a written reply to a question raised by the Congress MLA Jitu Ptwari.

The government also told the Assembly that the number of unemployed youths in the state has increased to 13.11 lakh in the last 10 months.

Later talking to Free Press, the Congress MLA said that the state government was giving huge subsidies to the industrialists and also waiving off their loan interest. However, if a common man or the farmers default on the loan, either their property is seized or they are penalised, said Patwari. The Rau legislator further said that in the year 2022-23, tax exemption to tunes of Rs 366 crore in VAT and GST was given to 21 industries. In the same financial year, Rs 432 crore subsidy was offered to 43 industries. Rs 98.07 lakh was given in the name of training to a company and industries’ electricity bill of Rs 31 crore was waived off, said the MLA

Stating that the number of unemployed youths is on the rise in the state, the Congress legislator said that in April 2022, the number of jobless youths was 25,81,708, which stood at 38,92,949 in January 2023.