3 Young Reel Makers Killed As Their Bike Rams Into Stationary Trailer | Representative Image

Bhopal/Mauganj (Madhya Pradesh): Two severe road accidents in Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh claimed four lives and left nine people injured on Tuesday.

In an incident on National Highway 135 in Mauganj, two motorcycles collided violently with the rear of a stationary trailer parked on the roadside. The investigating officer Reena Singh said, they were "making reels" on moving motorbike and could not see the stationary trailer.

Another follow bikers also rammed into the same trailer and injured badly. They have been admitted to hospital. Those who died in the incident include Uplakshya Kol (17), Amrish Kol (22) and Hemraj Kol (17). All of them were resident of Bela village. Those who have received injuries include Prashant Dwivedi (19) and Pradeep Dwivedi (17). Both the injured teens are resident of Chitwaipura.

The crash killed three people on the spot, the officer said adding that the injured were first taken to the Civil Hospital in Mauganj and later referred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa for advanced medical care where they are under intensive treatment.

The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the busy highway bringing vehicular movement to a complete halt for several hours. Local residents expressed anger over the delayed police response. In a separate tragedy occurred near Mad Raghuvar village under Hanumana police station limits when a speeding Maruti Ertiga car veered off the road and slammed into a roadside tree, police said.

The impact was so severe that a young man died instantly while seven other occupants sustained serious injuries.

All the victims belonged to the same family who were travelling from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Chhattisgarh. Local villagers and emergency response personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped family members by breaking open the car doors. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment. Preliminary investigation points to excessive speed and driver negligence as the cause of the crash. Police have yet not identified the victim.