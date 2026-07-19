3-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By SUV In Bhopal Village

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 3-year-old girl was mowed down by an SUV in Lalaria village under Berasia police station on Sunday afternoon. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Juna Khan (3), daughter of Sohail Khan, a government school teacher posted in the village. Her mother is also employed as a teacher in a government school.

Police said Juna had gone to a nearby shop with her elder sister to buy goods. Witnesses said the child became upset after she did not get the item she wanted.

As the sisters were returning home, the elder sibling crossed the road but angry Juna sat down on the road in front of a parked white Scorpio SUV.

Barely seconds later, the driver started the vehicle without noticing the child sitting in front of it. Juna got trapped underneath the SUV and was dragged for nearly 20 feet before the rear wheel ran over her killing her on the spot.

The incident triggered panic in the village, and a large number of residents gathered at the scene. Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem.

The accused driver was identified as Zakir, a resident of the same village. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation based on the CCTV footage.