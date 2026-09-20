3 MP Teachers Suspended For Sleeping, Playing Cards During School Hours |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Education Department has suspended three government school teachers in Chhatarpur after videos and photos showing alleged negligence during school hours surfaced on social media. Two teachers were seen sleeping in front of students, while a third was allegedly seen playing cards at a shop during school hours. The action was taken on the instructions of Chhatarpur Collector Mrinal Meena.

The suspension orders were issued by District Education Officer (DEO) P.K. Raikwar based on videos and photographs circulated on social media and reported by news outlets.

Two teachers found sleeping in school

Primary teacher Raghavendra Singh, posted at Government Integrated Middle School in Bodi, Harpalpur area, was suspended after a video and photographs showing him sleeping in front of students during school hours surfaced online.

In another case, primary teacher Rekha Manav, posted at Government Primary School in Kadari, was suspended after a video showing her allegedly sleeping in front of students on September 15 during school hours was circulated on social media.

The Chhatarpur teacher suspension was ordered after the Education Department found the conduct, prima facie, to be negligence towards government duties and indiscipline. Both teachers were found to have violated provisions of Rule 3 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

Raghavendra Singh's suspension headquarters has been fixed at the office of the Block Education Officer in Rajnagar, while Rekha Manav's headquarters has been fixed at the Block Education Officer's office in Bijawar.

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Third teacher seen playing cards

Primary teacher Dashraj Singh Parmar, posted at Government Primary School in Bhawanipura, Rajnagar block, was also suspended after a video surfaced online.

The video allegedly showed him playing cards with other people at a shop near the bus stand in Kurela village.

The department said the conduct was prima facie not in line with government service duties. He was suspended under Rule 9 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966, pending a regular inquiry.

All three suspended teachers will be eligible for subsistence allowance during the suspension period as per Madhya Pradesh Fundamental Rule 54.