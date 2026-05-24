3 Minor Kids Burnt Alive After Fire Broke Out In A House In Sidhi Village | FP Photo

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Three minor children were burnt alive after a fire broke out in a house in the Kashihawa village under the Jamodi police station on Saturday.

According to reports, when the fire broke out in the house of Ramratan Saket, his three children -- one-and-half-year-old Ridhi, six-year-old Dhummu, and three-year-old Nagendra – were alone.

Their father went to his place of work, and the mother went to buy grains, bolting the door from outside.

Because the door was closed from outside, the children could not come out. A spark in the power line over the roof of the house caused the fire, sources said. By the time the fire engines reached the spot, the children died.

Collector Vikas Mishra, together with a team of police officers, also visited the spot.

Saket has four children, and his eldest daughter, who went to her grandmother's house, was safe.

CM announces financial aid of Rs 6 lakh

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the death of three minor children in an incident of fire in Sidhi on Saturday. He announced a financial aide of Rs 6 lakh to the family.

The district Red Cross Society has already provided financial aid of Rs 20,000. The MP Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company also announced financial assistance of ?4 lakh for the family members. Similarly, the Sidhi district administration gave financial assistance to the family.