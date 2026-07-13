3 IRCTC Staff Stabbed On Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad Express | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three IRCTC staff members were seriously injured after two illegal vendors attacked them with knives aboard the Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad Express between Bhadbhada and Sukhi Sewania stations on Saturday. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Jitendra Khatik and Ankit Supari, allegedly pressured the IRCTC staff to purchase unauthorised food and supply it to passengers. The dispute escalated after the employees refused and opposed their activities.

It is alleged that the accused initially threatened the staff before attacking the staff with knives. The injured employees Vijay Kumar, Anand Kumar and Kishan suffered multiple stab wounds on their heads, necks, chest, abdomen and back.

One of the victims sustained a severe head injury while another suffered deep cuts on his fingers while trying to defend himself.

The three employees collapsed inside the coach and bled on the train floor as panic spread among passengers. Passengers later assisted the injured and informed railway authorities and the police. Vijay Kumar is reported to be in critical condition.

GRP incharge Zaheer Khan said an FIR had been registered against both accused for attempt to murder and other sections of BNS. Efforts are underway to arrest them.