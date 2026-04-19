3 Held For Tearing BR Ambedkar's Posters In Bhopal | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Arera Hills police have arrested three men for allegedly making objectionable remarks and tearing posters of Dr BR Ambedkar in Bhim Nagar two days back.

The accused identified as Aman, Harsh and Vivekhave been booked under Section 299 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for insulting religious beliefs with malicious intent.

According to police, the complaint was filed by Milind Rao, a resident of Bhim Nagar. In his complaint, Rao alleged that the three accused made offensive comments against Dr Ambedkar and tore posters put up in the area on Friday.

The incident reportedly hurt public sentiments and led to tension in the locality. Acting swiftly, Arera Hills police registered a case and arrested all three accused. They have been sent to jail, officials said. Further investigation into the case is underway.