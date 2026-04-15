Row In Mumbai's Malad On Ambedkar Jayanti: Law Student, Accomplice Allegedly Tear Babasaheb Poster; Apologies After Residents' Uproar

Mumbai: Tension briefly flared in Malad East on Ambedkar Jayanti after two individuals were caught allegedly tearing a poster of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar near Dapte Road, close to Malad railway station. Alert locals intervened swiftly, escorting the accused to the police station, where they were made to apologise for their actions.

According to a video shared by the Instagram handle ‘Malad Culture’, eyewitnesses narrated the sequence of events, stating that the accused, identified as Vijay Kaushal and another individual, were seen damaging the banner put up to mark Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations. The act was noticed by passersby, following which three local residents immediately stepped in and took both men to the police station.

At the police station, community members insisted on accountability. The individual narrating the incident also stated that they would have escalated the matter further had the accused refused to apologise.

“We ensured that both of them apologised. If they had not done so, we would have taken this case further,” he said, underlining the seriousness with which locals viewed the incident.

Another resident, speaking in the video, emphasised the deep respect held for Dr Ambedkar. “We respect Babasaheb like our father. He gave the Constitution to this country,” he said, adding that the act of defacing his poster was unacceptable. He also pointed out that, Vijay Kaushal, one of the accused claimed to be a law student, raising concerns over his conduct. “If a law student is involved in such behaviour, then what kind of education is he receiving?” the resident questioned.

The episode has sparked conversations around civic responsibility and respect for public figures, especially on significant occasions such as Ambedkar Jayanti, which holds deep social and historical importance across the country.

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