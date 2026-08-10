3 Firm Operators Booked For Using Fake Documents To Secure Tenders In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kamla Nagar police on Sunday registered a case against three firm operators for allegedly using forged documents, including fake annual turnover certificates and dealership papers to secure tenders for government colleges.

The accused have been identified as Manisha Sharma, Khushbu Sharma and Sanjay Ramadhin Sharma who run three different firms in Gwalior.

According to the complaint filed by businessman Vishwas Jain, the accused allegedly prepared and submitted fake documents in government college tenders in January and obtained contracts on the basis of the documents.

During verification, police contacted laboratory equipment manufacturer of Ambala Cantt who stated that the accused firms were not its authorised dealers.

The company also denied supplying equipment to the two firms and said it had earlier issued legal notices to the firms. The alleged turnover certificates were also found to be forged.

The investigation further revealed that the firms allegedly used the forged documents to secure tenders from government colleges.

Police found that a purchase order was issued by the college and payment was also allegedly made to the firm. Kamla Nagar police station incharge Nirupa Pandey said that following a preliminary inquiry, a case was registered against the accused.