3 Dead, 4 Injured After Stone-Laden Tractor-Trolley Rams Into Auto In MP's Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three people died and four others were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying illegal stones allegedly collided with a passenger auto-taxi in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

The accident occurred near 'Parashar ki Tivariya' village under the jurisdiction of the Mata Basaiya police station in Morena District.

According to the report, three including-- a young man and two women died on the spot, while four others sustained serious injuries. Mata Basaiya police arrived at the scene and immediately sent the injured to the hospital for treatment and took custody of the dead bodies to begin inquest proceedings.

According to the eyewitness, the impact was so severe that both the auto-taxi and the tractor-trolley overturned on the road. The auto-taxi was completely wrecked.

Chaos and screams erupted at the scene following the accident. Villagers from the vicinity rushed to the spot and initiated relief and rescue operations.

Locals helped extract the injured trapped inside the damaged auto and transport them to the hospital.

Preliminary information indicates that the tractor-trolley was loaded with illegal stones, further intensifying the accident.

The police are investigating whether the vehicle possessed valid permits and determining who was at fault for the accident.

Legal action will be taken against the concerned individuals once the investigation is complete.

The Mata Basaiya police registered a case, and the cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Tractor-Trolley Rams Passenger Bus In MP's Chhatarpur, Six Injured

A similar case of tractor trolley collision was reported as where a speeding tractor-trolley loaded with gravel rammed into a passenger bus on Monday, leaving atleast six passengers injured in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The accident occurred near Hardwar village, within the jurisdiction of the Lavkushnagar police station in Chhatarpur.