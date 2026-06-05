3 Dead, 15 Hurt As 2 Buses Collide Head-On In Raisen | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including renowned poet Nitish Vyas, were killed and at least 15 others injured when two buses collided head-on in Raisen district on Friday.

Several injured passengers, stated to be in serious condition, were referred to Bhopal for treatment.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta told Free Press that the accident occurred around 1 pm near the Sehatganj toll plaza on the Bhopal-Raisen Road.

The deceased were identified as Makhan Singh Lodhi (29), Nitish Vyas (28) and Deepesh Ahirwar, a resident of Sultanganj. Vyas was a noted poet who had shared the stage with several nationally known poets at literary events.

Police said the bodies have been sent to the district mortuary for post-mortem examination.

At least 15 passengers sustained injuries in the crash. While some were shifted to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal due to the severity of their injuries, others were admitted to the district hospital in Raisen.

According to police, the accident involved buses operated by Shakti Bus Service and Kalpana Travels. Collector Arun Kumar Vishwakarma and SP Ashutosh Gupta rushed to the spot along with police personnel and rescue teams.

Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that the front portions of both buses were badly damaged. Residents helped rescue trapped passengers before emergency teams arrived. The drivers of both buses also suffered injuries.