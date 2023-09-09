3 –day ‘Rang Sanskriti Natya Samaroh' In Bhopal: ‘Chauthi Cigarette’ Depicts Middle Class’s Delusion Of Fulfilment

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A play ‘Chauthi Cigarette,’ depicting the middle class’s delusion of fulfilment was staged at Shaheed Bhawan in the city.

Directed by film and theatre actor Rajeev Verma and written by Yogesh Tripathy, the one-hour-forty-five-minute play revolves around the confrontation between a 60-year-old writer who wants to be rich and a businessman desperate to be acknowledged as a great writer. Both have been college mates. The rich man buys writer’s manuscripts in lieu of money, gets them published in his own name by an international publisher, and becomes famous as a writer. Despite achieving their respective ambitions, both struggle with their conscience and end up feeling utterly unhappy and morally insecure.

It was presented by artistes of Bhopal Theatres including Praveen Mahuwale, Rita Verma, Rajiv Srivastava, Priyesh Pal, Ritu Verma (Pal), Simran Bahl, Vaishali Pal and Sachin Mishra. Morris Logrus composed the music whereas the set design was done by Dinesh Nair and lights design was by Kamal Jain.

The play was a part of the second day of the three-day drama fest ‘Rang Sanskriti Natya Samaroh,’ organised by Rang Sanskriti Srijan Samiti, Bhopal in association with the Ministry of Culture. The play ‘Karna’ will be staged on Sunday evening from 7 pm.

