3-day Maffick 23 at MANIT: DJ Paranox’s performance enthrals audience

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of DJ Paranox at Sunburn EDM Night mesmerised the audience at MANIT at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) on Sunday evening.

It was part of second-day of the three-day technical and cultural festival Maffick 23, organised by all the societies of MANIT after a gap of two years due to Covid-19.

The second day celebrations started off with a body rock dance competition. It was a type of single and collective dance competition under which a large number of students from other colleges of the state participated. Along with this, members of the Society from Ae se aenak presented a street play. The inter-departmental dance competition was organised in which prize amount was 25,000.

In this competition, students performed dance in which the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, The Planning Department and the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering got the first, the second and the third positions respectively.

A talk show was organised by Manit's Robotics Club in which Aparna Pandharkar (IIT Delhi and Manit East Students) addressed the students. Other competitions like Kodachrome (Arts and Photography Exhibition) organised by Pixel Society of Manit, Treasure Hunt conducted by QCM Society, CodeCombat (organised by Vision), Exhibition by Sae Society, Oblivion (Organised by IBC), Ripple (organised by Drishtant) were held in which more than 3000 students participated. Students of Roobaroo Society performed collective dances in various dance forms.