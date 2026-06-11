3 BJP Candidates Win Rajya Sabha Seats Unopposed After High Political Drama | Fp Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three candidates of the BJP, Tarun Chugh, Rajneesh Agarwal, and Mahesh Kewat, were declared elected on Thursday after a high political drama for 48 hours.

After the time for withdrawal of nominations ended at 3pm, electoral officer Arvind Sharma declared all three candidates winners unopposed and gave them certificates for the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress's fight against the cancellation of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination forms weakened after the three candidates were declared elected. The Supreme Court will hear the case on Friday.

Because the three candidates have been declared elected, it looks difficult for Natarajan to get relief.

The Election Commission did not give any reply to the memorandum submitted by the Congress representatives.

On the basis of the number of legislators in the assembly, the BJP was set to win two seats and the Congress one.

But after the BJP fielded a candidate for the third seat, there were chances for voting.

During the scrutiny of the forms when the nominations of Natarajan were cancelled, the scenario changed, and all candidates of the BJP were declared winners unopposed.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said the BJP had stolen the Rajya Sabha seat from the party, and the state government, the centre, and the Election Commission were involved in the theft, and Congress would opposed it.

Singh said that the party would protest across the country and that ensure Natarajan's entry in the Rajya Sabha.