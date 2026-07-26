27th Kargil Vijay Diwas 26 July: MP's Kargil Heroes, Nine Names Etched In Glory

27th Kargil Vijay Diwas Today: MP's Kargil Heroes, Nine Names Etched In Glory |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nine Army personnel from Madhya Pradesh had laid down their lives defending the country in Kargil War. They included two majors, three lance naiks, two havildars, one naik and one gunner.

Their valour is commemorated at memorials across the state including Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to mark India's victory in the 1999 conflict, fought from May 3 to July 26. The day honours the bravery of the armed forces and remembers those who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Major Ajay Prasad: A father remembers a hero's joyful spirit

Hailing from Bhopal, Major Ajay Prasad served in Mechanised Infantry Regiment and laid down his life on May 19, 1999, during Operation Vijay in Kargil-Avantipur sector of Jammu and Kashmir. His 89-year-old father, RN Prasad, a retired defence psychologist, recalls his son as a bright student and a dedicated athlete. "He could not bear to see anyone sad. He wouldn't rest until he made the people around him smile," Prasad recalled. Major Ajay's mother, Kusum Prasad, passed away on July 1 this year. She never truly recovered from the shock of losing her son.

Major Kamlesh Pathak: Refused evacuation to lead from the front

A native of Rewa who served with Kumaon Regiment, he displayed extraordinary courage. Despite sustaining bullet wounds early in the battle, he refused medical evacuation and rejoined his troops on the front lines, where he was ultimately martyred by enemy fire.

Havildar Sarman Singh Sengar: Fearless assault on Tiger Hill

Hailing from Gwalior, Havildar Sarman Singh Sengar served with 2 Rajputana Rifles. He displayed immense bravery during the assault on Tiger Hill before succumbing to injuries caused by an enemy hand grenade on June 28, 1999.

Naik Kalu Prasad Pandey: The precision marksman of Tiger Hill

He hailed from Andwa village in Jawa tehsil of Rewa district. An expert marksman, he provided vital artillery support during the intense battle for Tiger Hill before making the supreme sacrifice on June 27, 1999.

Gunner Chhote Lal Singh: Inspiring the next generation

A native of Rewa district, he made the supreme sacrifice on July 13, 1999, while fighting valiantly in treacherous high-altitude terrain. His son, Amar Bahadur Singh, currently serves as a gunner in the Indian Army.

Kalicharan Tiwari: Braving freezing altitudes & heavy shelling

Hailing from Sagar, he fought under freezing high-altitude conditions and braved relentless enemy shelling before laying down his life for the nation.

Hemant Kataria: Standing firm at 18,000 feet

Also from Sagar, he fought alongside his comrades at an altitude of 18,000 feet. He took direct bullet fire to the chest while holding key strategic ground to protect his fellow soldiers and secure the peak.