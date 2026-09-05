₹27-Lakh Dirham Deal For Just ₹5 Lakh! MP’s Rajgarh Man Gets Newspaper Bundles Instead; Three Arrested | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajgarh police have caught an interstate gang involved in cheating people on the pretext of selling 100 Dirham worth Rs 27 lakh for Rs 5 lakh and cheated a man, said police on Friday.

The incident took place in Pachore city of the district, in which three including a woman and two men, residents of New Delhi, cheated a welder of the city.

Rajgarh SP Amit Tolani said the man approached the police saying that he was cheated in the name of money exchange as the cheaters had taken Rs 5 lakh and did not give the Dirhams in exchange but they handed him newspaper shaped as currency bundles.

Modus operandi

The suspects approached the victim's friend who is a locksmith and showed him the currency and lured him to buy it at a nominal price.

They offered to sell the currency for Rs 5 lakh, which costs Rs 27 lakh in the open market and said that they could earn Rs 22 lakh on their investment.

The victim does not have parents and had collected Rs 5 lakh for his marriage.

The locksmith asked his friend who is a welder to invest the amount and earn a good return so that he can organise a grand wedding function.

They called the suspects and made a deal and on the delivery date, the suspects approached and handed over a bag in which the currency bundle was kept.

They took away the amount and ran away. They also destroyed the SIM from which they made the calls.

Police tracked them

The suspects came to Bhopal and Itwara area and were hiding in three different rooms. The police raided the spots and arrested them. The police were able to recover Rs 2.40 lakh from them.