26th National Fed Cup Senior Athletics Championships: Farmer’s daughter wins gold in discus throw in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer’s daughter from Madhya Pradesh clinched gold on Wednesday in the 26th National Fedration Cup Senior Athletics Championships being held in Ranchi from May 15 to 18. Shalini Chaudhary (20), from the state, clinched the yellow medal in women’s discus throw event with a throw of 49.35 metres at Birsa Munda Stadium. Choudhary is from Uttar Pradesh, but she came to Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academ fold in 2017. Since then, she has been training at Tatya Tope Stadium under Sandeep Singh and chief coach Sanjay Garnaik and has been representing Madhya Pradesh at various national tournaments. Earlier in 2023, she was placed second in All-India University Tournament and inter-zonal tournament. Choudhary has also qualified for the upcoming Khelo India University Games 2023, to be held in Lucknow. She will represent Barkatullah University in the same.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)