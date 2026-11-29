₹26.24 Crore Paddy Procurement Scam In MP’s Dindori, EOW Registers Case Against Trader And Government Employees; Suspension Proposed For Mandi Officials |

BHOPAL/DINDORI (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against a paddy trader and government employees for cheating the state government by preparing fake sale and purchase bills of paddy in Dindori district.

According to EOW officials, the case is linked to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Gorakhpur. Swapnil Khanuja, proprietor of Harihar Traders based in the village of Harra, recorded the purchase of 122,584.50 quintals of paddy on the e-Anugya (e-permit) portal from 140 sellers. The total value of this transaction was stated to be Rs 26.24 crore.

The Dindori district collector has issued instructions to register an FIR against the proprietor of Harihar Traders and the operator of Harihar Rice Mills. A show cause notice has been issued to mandi secretary Ashok Rajput and mandi inspector Gulab Singh Dhurve, requiring them to respond within seven days.

A proposal for their immediate suspension has been forwarded to the managing director of Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board in Bhopal.

Sellers found landless, deny selling paddy or receiving payment

The investigation revealed that 16 sellers selected for verification denied having sold any paddy or received any payment. They are landless labourers with negligible landholdings and belong to the below poverty line (BPL) category.

Discrepancy in custom milling: 87,250-unit shortfall in electricity consumption

The operator of Harihar Rice Mills had entered into a contract for custom milling of government-procured paddy, covering 642 lots. Of these, 341 lots were lifted.

According to an investigation report, the milling of 329 lots, conducted between January 2026 and October 2026, should have consumed 256,620 units of electricity based on government-stipulated standards (which set the consumption benchmark at 780 units per lot).

However, an examination of the mill's electricity bills revealed a consumption of only 169,370 units. The actual electricity consumption was 87,250 units, lower than the prescribed standard.

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