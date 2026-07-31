26-Year-Old Woman Subjected To Brutality After Miscreants Insert Stick Inside Her Private Parts In Attempt To Gang Rape Her In MP's Guna

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Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, where a few miscreants allegedly inserted a stick inside a woman's private parts in an attempt to gang-rape her.

The incident happened on National Highway-46 within the limits of the Dharnavada police station in Guna.

According to the police, the 26-year-old woman originally hails from Kolkata but was currently residing in Jharkhand. He had come with her male companion from Vijaypur to visit Hanuman Tekri.

According to the victim's complaint, they were returning from a visit to Hanuman Tekri on a motorcycle around 11 PM on Thursday when the couple was intercepted by unidentified miscreants who took them into the forest, assaulted them, and robbed them of their mobile phone and motorcycle.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene, prompting the accused to flee into the forest.

The victim stated that after reaching the forest, the accused summoned their accomplices. Subsequently, the group assaulted both the man and the woman with sticks and slaps.

Threatening to kill them, the accused snatched their mobile phone and motorcycle.

The woman alleged that her companion was then taken aside, and an attempt was made to force himself upon her.

She claimed the accused tore her clothes and attempted to rape her by turns. When she resisted, they tied her hands with clothing and assaulted her.

The woman stated that she fought back against the accused. She further alleged that during the assault, one of the accused tried to insert a stick into her private part, causing her severe injury.

Meanwhile, a passerby witnessed the incident and alerted the Dial-112 service. Police arrived at the scene immediately upon receiving the information.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Dharnavada police have registered a case against unknown accused persons under Sections 115(2), 70(1), 127(1), and 310(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other relevant sections.

The police are examining CCTV footage from the vicinity and making continuous efforts to identify the accused.

Four to five police teams have been deployed to investigate the matter, and a Special Investigation Team has been formed.