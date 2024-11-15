25-Year-Old Google Bonsai Tree Costs Rs 1.80 Lakh In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all 400 unique bonsai trees with prices starting from as low as Rs 50 and reaching up to several lakhs are on display in the city. The bonsai exhibition that opened at Gulab Udyan on Link Road No 1 on Friday will continue till November 17.

Organised by Bhopal Lake City Bonsai Association, the three-day event brings together bonsai enthusiasts and sellers from Bhopal and other states who are showcasing decades-old trees in various shapes and prices.

The exhibition features a stunning collection of bonsai trees aged between 50 and 55 years, including species like jade, madhukamini, ficus and Buddha peepal that have been meticulously shaped over decades.

Different styles of bonsai such as broom style, forest bonsai, rock-grown bonsai and double trunk style have been displayed, offering visitors a glimpse into diverse art of bonsai cultivation. One of the highlights is Umesh K Baraiya’s, Google Bonsai, from Vadodara. It is a 25-year-old tree priced at Rs 1.80 lakh.

According to Baraiya, creating a bonsai takes at least five years and requires nurturing similar to raising a child, with careful attention to water, fertiliser and nutrition due to the limited soil available in the pots. Mame Bonsai is on display, which is the smallest in the exhibition and is worth Rs 4,000.

The exhibition also includes workshops on bonsai techniques led by experts Yayat Hidayat and Aditya Aji Pamungkas from Indonesia.