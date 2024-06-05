25 Members Of A Family Complain Food-Poisoning After Consuming Rice-Buttermilk In Breakfast In MP Village, 8-Year-Old Critical; VISUALS Surface

MP: 25 Members Of Datia Family Face Mass Food-Poisoning After Consuming Buttermilk In Breakfast | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 25 members of a family complained food poisoning after consuming rice and buttermilk for breakfast on Wednesday morning in a Datia village. All the family members were taken to a local health centre for treatment. Some of them were admitted to the hospital, while others returned after the first-aid. The condition of an 8-year-old boy is said to be critical.

According to information, a health crisis struck a joint-family in Jigani village of Datia in Madhya Pradesh, where 25 members suffered food poisoning. After the breakfast, all of them started to fall sick one-by-one. The entire family was taken to Indragarh Hospital where they were given the first aid.

#WATCH | MP: Family Gets Food Poisoning After Consuming Rice With Buttermilk In Datia; Condition Of 8 ‘Serious’#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/XdLDlx4VdZ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 5, 2024

8-year-old critical

As per the doctors at Indragarh Hospital, the condition of all the patients was serious and their condition started to deteriorate rapidly. Hence, all of them were referred to Datia District Hospital.

Out of all the members, an 8-year-old is in a critical situation.

Health officials start investigation

According to reports, all individuals consumed a meal consisting of buttermilk (mattha) and rice. Doctors at the district hospital have stabilized the condition of those admitted, attributing the mass illness to food poisoning.

Health officials have taken the matter into cognizance and are investigating the cause of the contamination. They are also conducting tests on the food consumed to determine its safety.