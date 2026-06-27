25 Lakh MSMEs In MP; PM To Be Invited At Next GIS In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited at the next Global Industry Summit (GIS), which will be held in Bhopal.

Addressing the MSME convention held at Ravindra Bhawan on Saturday, he said that out of more than seven crore MSME units in the country, 25 lakh are in Madhya Pradesh. Of them, 4.41 lakh are run by women.

Stating that 2027 would be celebrated as Youth Year, Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh received 20 GI tags in 2025-26. Once students used to go to school carrying a gunny sack to sit on.

Now, the scenario has changed. At present, Sandipani Schools are equipped with all modern facilities. Every Assembly constituency will have more than two Sandipani Schools, he stated.

Shedding light on the state's endeavour to attract investment, he said that investment worth Rs 9,300 crore had reached the ground level.

Foreign industries are operating in different sectors including agriculture. Chief Secretary Anurag Jain said that 45% of the state's production was through the MSMEs.

Moreover, the MSME sector contributes 49% of the state's exports. In one year, Madhya Pradesh jumped to the 11th position from the 15th in the country's exports.

More than 900 laws have been abolished in the state as they had become irrelevant. More than 100 laws have been decriminalised.

The MSME minister Chetan Kashyap said that the MSME budget had been increased from Rs 1,100 crore to Rs 2,100 crore. Last year, 1,200 plots were provided for MSME units and in the next one-and-a-half years, more than 3,000 plots will be allotted.

Principal secretary, industry, Raghwendra Singh, said that in December 2023, there were fewer than 5,000 start-ups in the state. Now, there are more than 7,700. Of them, 50% are run by women.

Vital stats

45%: Of state's production is through MSMEs.

49%: MSME contribution to state's exports.

7,700: Start-ups in MP

In 1 year: MP jumped to 11th position from 15th in country's exports