24-Year-Old Woman Raped After Being Forced Into Isolated House On Pretext Of Ride In MP's Morena

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Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by a man in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district after he allegedly forced her onto his motorcycle and took her to an isolated house on Thursday.

Police have arrested the accused and started an investigation into the case.

According to police, the woman filed a complaint stating that she was travelling from her parental home in Ramnagar, Porsa, to her in-laws' house in Gudha village on the evening of June 5.

While she was on her way, she met a man identified as Sudeep Sakhwar, a resident of Gudha village, on Jotai Road.

The woman alleged that the accused offered to drop her home, but she refused. She claimed that the man then threatened to defame her and kill her as well as her husband. Fearing the threats, she alleged that he forcibly made her sit on his motorcycle and took her to an abandoned house in the Gulab Ka Pura area on Pinahat Road.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused raped her inside the house. She further claimed that he kept her under his control after the incident and later dropped her near the Porsa bus stand at around 6:30 am on June 6.

The woman also alleged that before leaving, the accused threatened her with serious consequences if she told anyone about the incident. After returning home, she informed her family members and later approached the police.

Following the complaint, Porsa police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police officials said the accused has been arrested based on the complaint and initial investigation.

Authorities said further legal action is being taken and the case is under investigation. Police added that the next steps in the case will depend on the evidence collected during the probe.