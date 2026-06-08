22-Year-Old Woman Raped By Facebook Friend On Pretext Of Marriage In MP's Datia

Representative Puc

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her Facebook friend repeatedly on the pretext of marriage in Madhya pradesh's Datia. When the girl insisted, the accused refused to marry her and even threatened to kill her.

The incident reported on 6 June under the Basai police station in Datia

According to the victim, she met Ankit Panchal, a resident of Baragaon, Jhansi, through Facebook. They began communicating on social media and over the phone.

During this time, the young man claimed to be in love with her and promised to marry her.

The woman alleges that about three months after their acquaintance, the accused came to her house. No one was home at the time. During this time, the accused raped her under the false promise of marriage. He then continued to have physical relations with her, promising to marry her.

The victim stated that the accused again reached her house and raped her. When she asked about marriage, the accused flatly refused. It is alleged that when she protested and talked about complaining, the accused threatened to kill her and her brother.

Due to fear and family circumstances, the girl could not complain immediately. Later, she told the entire incident to her mother and on the night of June 6, reached the police station and lodged a report.

On the complaint of the girl, the police have registered a case against the accused under sections related to rape and threat and have started investigation.

The accused is being searched.

17-Year-Old Girl Raped At Gunpoint By Neighbour In MP's Datia

A similar case of rape was reported from datia where, a17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint by neighbour in Datia on Friday.

The incident took place in a village under Goraghat police station area, police said.

Based on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case against the accused and launched a search to arrest him.