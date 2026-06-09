22-Year-Old College Topper Consumes Poison In MP's Panna, Dies; LAST VIDEO Reveals Details

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old student died after consuming poison just a day after topping her college's BSc final-year examinations in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district.

The incident came to light after police recovered a suicide note, WhatsApp chats, and a video recorded by the student before her death on Monday.

In the emotional video recorded before her death, Priya is seen crying as she talks about her suffering. She can be heard saying, "Mere saath bahut galat kiya hai, family ko muh dikhane layak nahi chhoda. Mujhe maaf kar do" (They have done something very wrong to me. I am no longer able to face my family. Please forgive me).

Watch the video below :

🚨A Bright Young Topper Ended Her Life While Society Stayed Indifferent - Raise Your Voice for Justice 🙏



पीड़ा :" मेरे साथ बहुत गलत हुआ है ,



A 22-year-old meritorious student, Srishti Mishra from Lodha Purwa village in Ajaygarh tehsil, Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, topped… pic.twitter.com/A2wMufQS12 — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) June 8, 2026

Srishti alias Priya Mishra, a resident of Lodha Purwa village in Ajaygarh tehsil, consumed sulphas on June 5 and later died during treatment.

According to her family, she had been facing continuous harassment and blackmail from a local man identified as Dhirendra alias Barkhu Singh Thakur.

Priya's father, Suresh Kumar Mishra, alleged that the accused had been pressuring his daughter to enter into a physical relationship and was blackmailing her by threatening to make videos public. He claimed the harassment left her mentally distressed.

Police said a suicide note found on Priya's phone also named Barkhu Singh. In the note, she reportedly wrote that she was ending her life because of him and that no one in her family should be blamed for her death.

Acting on the evidence, Ajaygarh police arrested the accused within 24 hours. Two mobile phones were seized from him and have been sent for cyber forensic examination.

Based on the available evidence, police registered a case of abetment to suicide and produced the accused before a court, which sent him to jail.

The grieving family has demanded strict punishment for the accused, saying Priya was a bright student who had always made them proud.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.