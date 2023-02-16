‘22 Bharat Rang Mahotsav’: 6-day drama fest begins with Premchand’s ‘Boodhi Kaki’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A six-day drama festival, organised by National School of Drama under ‘22 Bharat Rang Mahotsav’ began with a Hindi play ‘Boodhi Kaki’ at Bharat Bhawan from Thursday evening.

The event is being organised in collaboration with Bharat Bhavan, department of culture, and Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) is its nodal agency.

Directed by Atul Yaduvanshi, the play is based on classic work Munshi Premchand with the same name penned. The play which showcases a tendency of a person towards small things even at the last stage of life and wants to get them, was presented by Swarg Repertory, UP. The old Kaki left no other desire except for the taste.

Film and theatre actor Rajeev Verma, director of National School of Drama, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Gaur, artist and member, Central Board of Film and Certification Vani Tripathi Tikku , film director Rumi Jaffrey, director, culture Aditi Kumar Tripathi, Director of Madhya Pradesh School of Drama Teekam Joshi were present on inaugural day. A large number of theatre buffs were present.

Besides that , a book ' Why can’t elephants be red ?,’ penned by Vani Tripathi was released. Written by Mahashweta Devi, directed by Usha Ganguli, the Hindi play ‘Bayan’ will be staged by NSD Repertory Company on February 17 .

Read Also Bhopal: School bus rams into truck carrying LPG cylinders

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)