213 Government Teachers Attached Outside Schools Sent Back To Their Parent School | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department has cancelled the attachment of 213 government teachers who had been working outside schools and directed that they be sent back to their original places of posting.

The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has instructed district education officers (DEOs) in 16 districts to immediately relieve these teachers and ensure they rejoin their parent schools so that classroom teaching is not affected.

The action follows a district-level review conducted after a question raised in the Assembly on July 30 last year by Sironj BJP MLA Umakant Sharma regarding teachers being deployed outside educational institutions.

During the review, the department found that several teachers had been attached for years to various administrative offices instead of performing teaching duties in schools.

According to the department, many of the teachers were serving as personal assistants (PAs) in MLAs' offices, while others were posted in the offices of collectors, district education officers, the joint director, district panchayats, janpad panchayats, sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), district election offices, sub-divisional officers (revenue), janpad chief executive officer (CEO) offices and other administrative establishments.

The DPI's review identified such teachers across 16 districts, including Ujjain, Dewas, Neemuch, Satna, Datia, Gwalior, Rajgarh, Mandla, Bhind, Sheopur, Guna, Rewa, Sidhi, Katni, Singrauli and Shahdol.

Teachers attached to MLAs' offices

A teacher from Jabalpur has been attached as the personal secretary to Bahoriband MLA Pranay Pandey since August 2024.

Similarly, a lecturer from Narsinghpur has been attached to the office of Tendukheda MLA Vishwanath Singh Patel since August 2024.

DPI, SEC lack permanent staff

At the DPI, 12 staff members are teachers who have remained on attachment for years.

Similarly, the State Education Centre does not have its own permanent staff. Nearly 90% of its workforce consists of teachers who have been serving on deputation for year.