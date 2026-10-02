21-Year-Old Forensic Student Accuses Social Media Friend Of Rape In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old BSc Forensic Science student has accused a man of sexually exploiting her multiple times on the promise of marriage. Kajlikheda police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Sumeet Ganguly, and launched an investigation.

According to reports, the woman became acquainted with Ganguly through social media and their friendship developed into a relationship. Ganguly invited the woman to accompany him on an outing around 11 months ago, during which he took her to a hotel room in Kajlikthe heda area and sexually assaulted her after assuring her that he would marry her.

The accused then continued sexually assaulting her on several occasions. The victim recently asked Ganguly to marry her, but he refused. Following this, she approached the police and lodged a complaint. Efforts were underway to trace and arrest the accused, police said.

Woman dies after suffering burns from hot water

A 23-year-old woman died during treatment after suffering severe burns after falling into a bucket of hot water in Ashoka Garden area on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Nazia Khan, a native of Balaghat, who lived in a rented house in Samrat Colony and worked at a private company.

According to preliminary investigations, around one and a half months ago, Nazia had heated water in a bucket using an immersion rod. After switching off the power supply, she started doing some other work. However, she suddenly felt dizzy and fell into the bucket of hot water, suffering severe burn injuries. She was rushed to a hospital.

Despite undergoing treatment for over a month, the woman succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.