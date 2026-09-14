MP: 21 Arrested For Vandalism, Looting At Liquor Shop In Shivpuri; Sarpanch, Janpad Member Among Suspects | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri Police have arrested 21 people, including a village sarpanch and a Janpad Panchayat member, for allegedly vandalising and looting a licensed composite liquor shop in Amolpatha, Shivpuri district. The suspects have been sent to jail.

According to Amola police, a group allegedly entered the liquor shop, damaged property and looted liquor bottles. They also broke several bottles and allegedly attempted to set the shop on fire.

The suspects allegedly assaulted and misbehaved with an employee present at the shop. When police and Excise Department personnel reached the spot, they were also allegedly attacked. The group is further accused of obstructing government officials from performing their duties and damaging an official vehicle.

Following the incident, police began identifying those involved and conducted raids at several locations.

Those arrested include Chhoteraja Gurjar, 42, the sarpanch of Ganeshkheda village, and Dushyant Parmar, 35, a Janpad Panchayat member from Amolpatha.

All 21 suspects were produced before a court and subsequently sent to jail. Police teams are conducting raids to identify and arrest others allegedly involved in the incident.

The reason behind the violence is not yet clear. Police are investigating what triggered the dispute and the role played by each person. Officials said no one found involved in the incident would be spared.