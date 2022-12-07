2022 Asian Rowing Championships: Madhya Pradesh's Prabhakar Rajawat rows to gold

Prabhakar Rajawat |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Sports Academy’s rower won gold medal at the 2022 Asian Rowing Championship, which was held in Thailand from November 30 to December 4. It was also called 21st Asian Rowing Championships.

Madhya Pradesh’s rower Prabhakar Rajawat won gold medal in the under-19 men’s single sculls 2000-metre event. Rajawat was a part of junior category of India squad, which included seven rowers from all over the country.

During the tournament, the Indian squad won a total of seven medals. In the senior category, India won four medals, including one gold, two silver, and one bronze. In the junior competition, India won three medals, including two gold and one silver. Out of three medals, Madhya Pradesh's rower Rajawat won one gold medal.