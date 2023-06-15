2013 Steno-Typist Recruitment Exam Scam

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ten years have passed since irregularities in steno-typist recruitment examination came to light, the Special Task force (STF) – the probe agency- has so far filed charge sheets against merely 180 examinees. In all 2, 947 candidates were accused of using unfair means in the examination conducted in 2013. Currently some of the accused in the case are serving at different government offices, a few are sitting on posts like DSP , ASI.

The Lok Shikshan Sanchanalaya (Directorate of Public Instructions) had conducted the typing and shorthand exam in 2013. STF has registered a case in the steno/typing scam as it was alleged that around 7,000 candidates used unfair means to clear the exam. Later in the year 2017, the DPI had cancelled the result of all 2,947 candidates for using foul means while writing their papers. The candidates had used whitener to hide their mistakes, like putting the whitener on the line crossed by the examiner after the exam time was over and again writing the correct answer, forging signature and other foul means.

Last chargesheet filed a decade ago

STF had filed the last chargesheet in court on February 11, 2022 and since then no charge sheet had been submitted in connection with the case. Because of the lumbering pace of the department, not a single accused has been chargsheeted in over a decade. The STF had found the involvement of the 19 officers of DPI including typing exam centre in-charge and the middlemen. Their names were included in the first charge sheet, submitted by the STF in the Court. The second charge sheet was filed against the 25 accused. Till date only 180 accused have been charge sheeted.

Accused serving as DSP, ASI

Owing to the snail-pace probe in the Steno-typist recruitment exam scam, many accused are still out of the clutches of STF. Sources informed that around 150 accused of the scam have got government jobs. Many of them have gone to become DSP, ASI, steno typist in court and got job in government offices.