200 Hectares Of Forest Department Freed In MP's Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A team consisting of the officials of the forest, revenue and police departments has freed 200 hectares from the the encroachers in Sehore, Ashta, Ichchawar, Budhni, Rehti and Bherunda forest circles.

It was part of the campaign launched in the district remove encroachers who have been growing crops on forestlands for many years. Nevertheless, the higher-s ups in the forest department have always ignored this fact, and as a result, many people have encroached upon thousands of hectares of the forest department.

The forest department has launched a campaign against the encroachers across the district. The department has freed 200 hectares from the clutches of encroachers have occupied over thousands hectares.

The villagers are protesting against the anti-encroachment drive, and when the officials were removing encroachers, there was a massive protest in the area. As the monsoon is near, the farmers were gearing up to sow the seeds of crops.

Divisional forest officer MS Dabar said the department had launched a campaign to remove the encroachers. The purpose is to remove as many encroachers as possible in June so that they cannot sow seeds of crops, he said. The team, making deep ditches in the farmland, has advised the villagers to keep away from growing crops in the forestland, he said.