 200 Hectares Of Forest Department Freed In MP's Sehore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal200 Hectares Of Forest Department Freed In MP's Sehore

200 Hectares Of Forest Department Freed In MP's Sehore

It was part of the campaign launched in the district remove encroachers who have been growing crops on forestlands for many years

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
200 Hectares Of Forest Department Freed In MP's Sehore | Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A team consisting of the officials of the forest, revenue and police departments has freed 200 hectares from the the encroachers in Sehore, Ashta, Ichchawar, Budhni, Rehti and Bherunda forest circles.

It was part of the campaign launched in the district remove encroachers who have been growing crops on forestlands for many years. Nevertheless, the higher-s ups in the forest department have always ignored this fact, and as a result, many people have encroached upon thousands of hectares of the forest department.

The forest department has launched a campaign against the encroachers across the district. The department has freed 200 hectares from the clutches of encroachers have occupied over thousands hectares.

Read Also
Katni Collector Pulls Up PHE Officials For Poor Ranking In CM Helpline Complaints
article-image

The villagers are protesting against the anti-encroachment drive, and when the officials were removing encroachers, there was a massive protest in the area. As the monsoon is near, the farmers were gearing up to sow the seeds of crops.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'
Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'

Divisional forest officer MS Dabar said the department had launched a campaign to remove the encroachers. The purpose is to remove as many encroachers as possible in June so that they cannot sow seeds of crops, he said. The team, making deep ditches in the farmland, has advised the villagers to keep away from growing crops in the forestland, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Street Lights Off, City Streets Unsafe

Bhopal: Street Lights Off, City Streets Unsafe

Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates

Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates

Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram

Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram

54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

PDS Rice Scam In Seoni: After 7-Years Probe EOW Books 11 Rice Millers, 2 Government Officials

PDS Rice Scam In Seoni: After 7-Years Probe EOW Books 11 Rice Millers, 2 Government Officials