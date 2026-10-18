₹200 Crore School Furniture Procurement Row In Madhya Pradesh! RSK's ₹44.35 Crore Direct Orders Raise Questions | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) placed furniture orders worth Rs 44.35 crore with three private companies for government secondary schools, allegedly bypassing the prescribed tendering process despite the availability of Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam (MPLUN) as the designated procurement agency.

The overall furniture procurement was worth around Rs 200 crore, of which approximately Rs 150 crore worth of work was executed through MPLUN, while the remaining procurement was handled directly by RSK.

Documents show that RSK placed orders for 51,744 desk and bench sets with Shri Vaishnav Industries, Impression Furniture Industries Pvt Ltd and Methodesk Systems Pvt Ltd under MPLUN's existing tender.

The orders were issued online on August 9, 2024, following a decision of the State Level Purchase Committee at its meeting on August 8.

The rate was fixed at Rs 7,265 per set, excluding GST, and approximately Rs 8,573 per set after adding 18 per cent GST.

Orders issued to three companies

Shri Vaishnav Industries received an order for 20,698 sets worth Rs 15.03 crore. Impression Furniture Industries Pvt Ltd was allotted 15,523 sets worth Rs 11.28 crore, while Methodesk Systems Pvt Ltd received an order for another 15,523 sets at the same price.

The combined allocation covered 51,744 sets at a basic cost of Rs 37,59,20,160. Including 18 per cent GST, the total order value stood at Rs 44,35,85,788.80.

The orders were issued through the MPLUN portal between 1.19 pm and 1.21 pm on August 9, 2024. Methodesk Systems did not accept its original online order as required under the applicable procedure.

RSK subsequently cancelled the order and issued a fresh online order to the same company on August 10, 2024, for the same quantity of 15,523 sets and at the same price.

Discrepancies in company letters

The individual letters issued to the companies contain discrepancies in quantities. While the consolidated order records show 20,698 sets allotted to Shri Vaishnav Industries, the company's individual letter mentions 20,898 sets.

Similarly, the consolidated statement records 15,523 sets for Impression Furniture Industries, whereas its individual letter mentions 15,623 sets.

These differences raise questions about the accuracy of purchase documentation and quantities communicated to suppliers.

Payment file held up

Sources said RSK finance controller Santosh Sonkiya has held up the payment file despite repeated directions from the director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra to process it.

The file has reportedly remained pending with the finance controller, delaying payment.

Mandatory procurement rules under scrutiny

Under the Madhya Pradesh Store Purchase and Service Procurement Rules, purchases must follow the prescribed procurement procedure, with tendering requirements applicable above stipulated thresholds, subject to relevant provisions and exceptions.

The rules do not permit departments to bypass mandatory procedures merely by placing direct orders. The procurement route adopted by RSK has therefore come under scrutiny.

RSK officials defer clarification until after holidays

When contacted, Rajya Shiksha Kendra director Harjinder Singh said additional director Arun Singh would provide the details.

However, Arun Singh said he would be able to obtain the tender-related information and share it only after the holidays.