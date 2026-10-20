20 Years Without Promotion! 800 Madhya Pradesh Teachers Stuck Amid Roster Irregularities, TET Concerns | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The promotion of around 800 higher secondary teachers in the state has remained pending for nearly two decades, with irregularities in the promotion process and roster management leaving several teachers deprived of career advancement.

The School Education Department had prepared a list for promotions to the post of lecturer in 2007, following a departmental promotion committee (DPC) exercise initiated before 2013. The list, comprising around 800 names, was issued on Jan 17, 2008.

However, several teachers alleged that their names were missing from the list despite being eligible. The department subsequently held DPC meetings on Aug 3, 2009, Jan 18, 2012, and Dec 12, 2014, revising the list on different occasions.

Instead of resolving the matter, more names got added

The process again came under scrutiny when promotions were granted on the basis of the 2015 list. It reportedly emerged that 84 Political Science and four Economics posts had been allotted to Scheduled Caste category teachers on the basis of incorrect roster entries.

The then commissioner of public instruction (DPI) subsequently directed that the names of 88 teachers who had allegedly been promoted incorrectly be removed from the list and that the roster be corrected.

However, instead of resolving the matter, the then officials reportedly initiated another DPC exercise and began adding names to the list.

Promotion delays hit career prospects

The matter also reached the High Court, where an official involved in the process was reportedly questioned over the DPC proceedings. Despite the court's intervention, the issue remained unresolved, with teachers alleging that no proper promotion exercise had been carried out for years.

The prolonged delay has also affected teachers' eligibility for further career progression. Teachers who have remained in the same post for nearly 20 years are now facing uncertainty over the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which has become another point of contention in the promotion process.

Union demands action against officials

Shivshankar Singh Bhadoria, vice president of the state employees' union, said the department must ensure that eligible teachers are not denied promotions because of administrative negligence.

He also demanded action against officials responsible for delays and irregularities in the process. The union has sought a review of the DPC proceedings conducted on Oct 3, 2025.