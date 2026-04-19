20 New Stadiums, Sports Complexes To Come Up In MP; Standing Finance Committee Clears Projects Worth ₹140 Crore

Holkar stadium | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty new ultra-modern outdoor and indoor stadiums and sports complexes will come up at different places in the state at a cost of around Rs140 crore. The biggest project will be a Rs 20 crore multi-sports complex at Ektapuri in Bhopal.

Among the approved projects are indoor and outdoor stadiums in Bhind at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex and an integrated sports complex in Hatta, Damoh, costing Rs 13.52 crore. The government also cleared the Mandsaur Indoor Hall, which will feature a badminton court, table tennis facilities, and a gym, alongside the upgradation of the DSO office, staff room, athletic track, football field, and basketball court at a cost of Rs 13.26 crore.

The Standing Finance Committee (SFC) of the Sports Department has cleared the construction of a synthetic hockey astroturf at Umaria for Rs 13.26 crore, a sports complex at Alirajpur for Rs 6.95 crore, and a multipurpose indoor stadium at Sevda in Datia district for Rs 5.10 crore.

Other projects include the construction of a boundary wall and repair works at Banda in Sagar district for Rs 8.20 crore, restoration work for the synthetic hockey turf at Ranital, Jabalpur for Rs 7.09 crore, an integrated sports complex at Mandla for Rs 6.95 crore, a sports stadium in Bagh development block, Dhar for Rs 7.33 crore, and a sports complex in Berasia for Rs 8.58 crore.

In Bhopal, upgradation works and the construction of a boundary wall at the shooting academy for Rs 4.39 crore, and additional works at the Bishankhedi Equestrian Academy for Rs 1.30 crore, have been approved.