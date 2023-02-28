20-day camp ‘Sarjana’ ends: Marble, sandstone artworks of 16 sculptors wow art lovers

‘Bharatmuni ka Natyashastra (57x40x22.6 inch) ,’ by Robin David from Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Wow,’ ‘Amazing,’ and ‘Superb’ exclaimed the art lovers after seeing artworks of around 16 sculptors from across India who have injected life into stones. The artworks included ‘Damroo’, ‘Bharatmuni ka Natyashastra,’ ‘Joogno,’ ‘Antaryatra,’ ‘Kalpvriksh evam Kamdhenu,’ ‘Sabhyata 17 (XVII)’ ‘Kumaravtar’ ‘Jeevan ka Spandan’ and ‘Ghatti’.

‘Sabhyata 17 (XVII) (11.4x 7.8x8 foot, 137x94x48 inch),’ by Tutu Pattnaik from Delhi |

It was part of the concluding day of 20-day camp ‘Sarjana,’ organised by the directorate of culture at Nilambari Maidan on the premises of Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Tuesday evening.

Culture minister Usha Thakur seeing an artwork ‘Damroo,’ by Robin David at Nilambari Maidan on the premises of Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Tuesday evening. |

Sculptor Robin David from Bhopal has displayed his two works ‘Bharatmuni ka Natyashastra - Ancient Theatre’ and ‘Damroo’ in red sandstone and white marble. “ I am a theatre artiste too so I thought of making ‘Bharatmuni ka Natyashastra,’ which is our ancient theatre. ‘Damroo,’ is also an ancient musical instrument and it is related to Lord Shiva,” David said.

‘Suruchi Purna Soundarya(96x36x36 inch),’ by Tesering Gurmat Kungyam from Leh |

The white marble work ‘Joogno’ of sculptor Neeraj Ahirwar from Bhopal is also on display. He said that his son inspired him to make this piece. “ My works mostly are based on nature and animal forms. My this work depicts the imbalance of environment,” Ahirwar added . ‘Sabhyata 17 (XVII) by Tutu Pattnaik from Delhi and Bhupesh Kavadiya’s ‘Antaryatra in Jailsmer yellow sandstone have also been showcased.

‘Turuthu (60x60x84 inch )’ by Chitra E Gopi from Kerala, |

Tsering Gurmat Kungyam from Leh, made a sculpture of a woman in ‘Suruchi Purna Soundarya) in white marble which depicts Laddaki culture.

Some white marble works including ‘Pravah (Flow of grow and happiness) by Renu Bala, Pathankot, Karunamurti’s ‘Kalpavriksh evam Kamdhenu’ , ‘Turuthu ’ by Chitra E Gopi from Kerala, ‘Brahmandiye Naad’, by Vishal Bhatnagar from Chandigarh, Aujar by Rajsekhar Nair and Chandigarh, Aujar , by Rajsekhar Nair and Madhukar Vanjari’s Narmedshwar have been showcased.

Joogno’ (158x96x40 inch) by Neeraj Ahirwar from Bhopal |

Bola Shrinivas Reddy’s Swayambhoo, in Bhainslana marble , Jaya Vivek, Meri Smriti mein Bavadi in red sandstone , Anil Kumar’s ‘Ghatti’ (International Millet Year), Rakesh Bhatnagar’s 'Kumar Avatar, Bhaislana in grey marble and Pankaj Gahlot’s ‘Jeevan ka Spandan’ Bhaislana in grey marble are on display.

