2-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped From Construction Site While Parents Slept In Jabalpur; Found Crying With Scratches All Over Body Two Hours Later

2-Year-Old Child Allegedly Kidnapped From Jabalpur Construction Site, Found With Scratches On Body | AI-Generated

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A two-year-old child was allegedly kidnapped from a construction site at Vijay Nagar area in Jabalpur on Friday night. She was found with scratches all over body, two hours later. The incident came to light after the child's mother lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday. The family had been living in a temporary shelter at the construction site, where the child's father worked as a labourer. Police registered a kidnapping case against an unidentified person and launched an investigation. It suspects sexual abuse, however medical reports are awaited.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on October 9. The child was reportedly resting along with her family. When her mother woke up around 11:30pm, she noticed her child was missing and immediately alerted her husband.

The couple searched the surrounding area and asked other labourers working at the site whether they had seen the child. However, nobody could provide any information about her whereabouts.

Child Found With Scratches On Body

Two hours later, around 1.30 am, the mother reportedly spotted the child walking towards the building.

She rushed towards her and noticed that her body was covered with sand and that he had scratches on her skin.

Concerned about the circumstances in which the child had disappeared and returned, the parents approached Vijay Nagar police station and lodged a complaint alleging kidnapping.

Acting on the complaint, Vijay Nagar police registered FIR number 0474 on October 10 under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for kidnapping.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's disappearance and attempting to establish whether an unidentified person was involved.