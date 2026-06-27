2 Women Among 3 Die In Separate Road Accidents In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three people including two women succumbed to injuries sustained in separate road accidents in Nishatpura. Police have registered the cases and launched an investigation.

According to reports, 60-year-old Suman Bai, a labourer living in a makeshift hut in Kainchi Chhola, was hit by a bus outside Karond Mandi on June 20.

The bus hit her from behind and its rear wheel ran over her hand. She was admitted to Hamidia Hospital with serious injuries, where she died during treatment on Saturday night.

In another incident, Kiran Singh (55), a resident of Shivnagar Colony, was travelling on a scooter with her husband to Navibagh on June 20.

At 3 pm, near Rashadan Garden, an unidentified vehicle hit their scooter from behind, leaving both injured.

Kiran, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital where she died on Saturday.

In a third case, Deepak Sharma (53), a resident of Karond, died while undergoing treatment after being hit by a speeding motorcycle on June 12.

He was crossing the main road near Shiv Parvati Temple when the accident occurred. Police are searching for the unidentified biker and have added relevant sections following Sharma's death