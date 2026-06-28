2 Linked To ₹1.33 Crore Marijuana Haul Arrested | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested two absconding accused wanted in an NDPS case involving the seizure of 170.090 kg of marijuana, a truck and 396 aluminium ingots worth over Rs 1.33 crore.

Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan said police received information that absconding accused Santosh Bairagi and Rohit Swami were travelling from Sehore to Bhopal via Bilkisganj in a car.

Acting on the tip-off and using technical surveillance, two police teams laid a trap near Kalkheda Road under Ratibad area and intercepted the vehicle.

The accused were identified as Santosh Bairagi (48), a resident of Satwas in Dewas district and Rohit Swami (27), also from Satwas. During interrogation, both allegedly confessed to their involvement in the NDPS case.

Police seized the car used in the crime and booked the duo under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act. Further interrogation is underway to trace the wider drug trafficking network.

Police said Santosh was a habitual offender with three previous NDPS cases registered against him in Dewas district. Authorities are also collecting details of their movable and immovable properties.